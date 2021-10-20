East Texas Now Business Break
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Over the next 7 days, even though a weak cold front moves through during the day on Thursday, temperatures are expected to be above normal by 5 to 8 degrees. The good news is that high temperatures should remain below the 90-degree mark. A few areas over Deep East Texas may rise into the upper 80s...so a bit warmer than I think most of us would like this time of year. Skies should be partly to mostly sunny during the daylight hours, and mostly clear to partly cloudy at night. Chances for rain remain very low, however, there is a 20% chance for a few showers on Friday over the far northern counties of East Texas, then the same chances on Monday for the southern areas. A slight chance for all of us on Tuesday of next week for a few scattered showers. So, not much rain expected and warmer than average temperatures are the forecast for the next week. Have a great day!

