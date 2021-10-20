East Texas Now Business Break
No sentence reduction for man convicted in 2015 Texas attack

Abdul Malik Abdul Kareem
Abdul Malik Abdul Kareem(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (AP) - A judge refused to reduce the 30-year prison sentence for an Arizona man convicted of helping to plot a 2015 attack on a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in suburban Dallas, even though one of his convictions was dismissed after it was discovered the FBI withheld surveillance video at his trial.

Abdul Malik Abdul Kareem asked for a 7½-year prison term, but a judge declined to shave time off his sentence for his convictions related to the attack on the anti-Islam event in Garland, Texas.

The judge pointed out the seriousness of Kareem’s remaining convictions and raised concerns about public safety if he were released early.

