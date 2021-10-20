East Texas Now Business Break
Man gets 55 years for shooting at Gregg County gas station

Hubert Kindle
Hubert Kindle((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An Easton man has been found guilty and sentenced to 55 years in prison in connection to a shooting which occurred at a gas station in Gregg County.

A jury took 40 minutes to find Hubert Kindle, 36, of Easton guilty of the charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

The jury unanimously decided on a sentence of 55 years for the aggravated assault charge and 20 years for the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon charge. The sentence will run concurrently.

The defense said they would like to appeal the sentence.

The shooting took place at about 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 10, 2019 at the Barracuda’s Gas and Grill located in the 13000 block of Highway 149. One person was injured and taken to the hospital in the incident.

RELATED: Gregg County Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in gas station shooting taken into custody

