Lufkin rested up, ready to end season on a positive note

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - It has been a rough year for the Lufkin Panthers but the team is in a good spot to win their final three games and finish the season with a .500 record.

The team has not found any momentum this year as they deal with youth and injuries at key positions. Heading into the final three weeks of the season the Panthers are 2-5.

“We used the bye week to get healthy,” head coach Todd Quick said. “We were able to get several players back that will help us. We got some depth back at the running back position and that has been a cause of concern so that is good.”

Lufkin will travel to Cleveland to take on the Indians Friday night.

“We have scouted them for two years,” Quick said. “Last year they canceled due to COVID. We will go down there and see them for the first time. They have some skills kids and a quarterback that can hurt you if you are not ready.”

Lufkin still has a chance to make the playoffs but they will have to win out and have some upsets along the way in regards to New Caney losing if they want to make the playoffs for a 24th straight season.

“Five hundred is unacceptable here,” Quick said. “We have higher standards than that. You cannot control everything. You can control what is in the building and what you are doing.”

