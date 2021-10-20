East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Longview ISD’s Hudson PEP named a top 5 elementary school in Texas

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview ISD school has been named as one of the top 5 elementary schools in the state of Texas.

Hudson PEP Elementary is ranked #5 out of 4,446 elementary schools in the state by the U.S. News & World Report. According to a press release, it is also the only top 10 elementary school in what is considered an economically-disadvantaged community.

Hudson PEP was also rated the No. 2 magnet elementary school in Texas.

The press release states with a student enrollment of 596 students in grades 1st through 5th, as of their reporting, U.S. News notes that the school’s minority student enrollment is 56 percent, the highest minority population among the other schools in the Top 10, with 49 percent of students classified as economically disadvantaged.

U.S. News & World Report cited 95 percent of Hudson PEP students scoring at or above the proficient level for math and 89 percent scoring at or above that level for reading, as key components to the campus’s overall score.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Davis trial closing arguments
Jury finds former Tyler nurse guilty of capital murder
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
A 24-year-old man from Winona died Sunday morning after striking and hog and losing control of...
Winona man dies in crash with hog
Jerry Smitherman, 69, of Bullard was the driver he was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge...
Bullard man killed in crash on Highway 69
Christian Blanchard, of Tyler, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated kidnapping and...
Smith County grand jury indicts Tyler woman accused of kidnapping delivery driver

Latest News

Source: Gray News Media
Bay City woman dies in head-on collision on SH 19 south of Athens
Texas forestry conference draws over 300 attendees to Nacogdoches
Texas forestry conference draws over 300 attendees to Nacogdoches
Texas forestry conference draws over 300 attendees to Nacogdoches
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F