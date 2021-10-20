Longview ISD’s Hudson PEP named a top 5 elementary school in Texas

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview ISD school has been named as one of the top 5 elementary schools in the state of Texas.

Hudson PEP Elementary is ranked #5 out of 4,446 elementary schools in the state by the U.S. News & World Report. According to a press release, it is also the only top 10 elementary school in what is considered an economically-disadvantaged community.

Hudson PEP was also rated the No. 2 magnet elementary school in Texas.

The press release states with a student enrollment of 596 students in grades 1st through 5th, as of their reporting, U.S. News notes that the school’s minority student enrollment is 56 percent, the highest minority population among the other schools in the Top 10, with 49 percent of students classified as economically disadvantaged.

U.S. News & World Report cited 95 percent of Hudson PEP students scoring at or above the proficient level for math and 89 percent scoring at or above that level for reading, as key components to the campus’s overall score.

