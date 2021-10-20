East Texas Now Business Break
Longview celebrates sesquicentennial with time capsule burial

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum spoke with City of Longview spokesperson Shawn Hara about the burial of a time capsule.

Plans to put the capsule in the ground were delayed for over a year due to the pandemic.

A ceremony celebrating the burial in honor of Longview’s sesquicentennial, (the city’s 150th birthday), took place outside the Central Fire Station. The station is one of the city’s oldest municipal buildings, that at one time housed Longview’s City Hall.

Hara said the goal is to provide citizens of Longview with a glimpse of history in 2070 when the memories will be revealed.

