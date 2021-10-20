Judge to make ruling on Longview ISD mask mandate next week

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A hearing to determine whether or not Longview ISD will be temporarily prohibited from enforcing their mask mandate continued Wednesday.

The Texas Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Longview ISD to stop the mandatory wearing of masks on school property. The AG’s office says Longview ISD is violating Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order which prohibits local officials from issuing mask orders.

The state is seeking a temporary injunction against Longview ISD until the matter can go to trial. The state has filed multiple lawsuits across the state seeking to prevent mask enforcement saying it violates the governor’s executive order.

Longview ISD said Wednesday according to the Texas Education Code, the superintendent does have the power to enforce mandatory mask wearing. The state said the superintendent does not have the power to violate governors executive order GA38.

Longview ISD argued districts have always been locally controlled and should be individualized according to area.

The state said Bexar County went before Supreme Court which said gubernatorial oversight takes precedence. Longview ISD said the state still has burden of proof.

The hearing was adjourned with no decision being made. The judge said a ruling will be made by letter next week.

