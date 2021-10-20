Tyler medical school could open doors by summer 2023

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler’s new medical school could be up and running by the summer of 2023, according to Dr. Julie Philley, executive vice president, health affairs for The University of Texas at Tyler. Plans for the school were first announced in February of 2020, but were quickly overshadowed by COVID-19. But one year and eight months later, the process of actually creating that school is well underway.

“If all goes well and the entire application goes as planned, we hope that this medical school will start in the summer of 2023,” Philley said.

Philley said the process of applying to be a medical school is a lengthy one -- thousands of pages long. They submitted their application last spring and expect a site visit at the end of February, with hopes of hearing back next summer. Philley said recruitment would start soon after.

“It’ll be 40 students a year. Medical school is four years, so that’s total of 160 students,” she said.

The medical school will be the seventh in the UT System and the first in northeast Texas, offering local aspiring doctors a chance to train and practice without leaving the area.

“In fact, those are the students we want,”Philley said. “We want students from East Texas that care about our communities and our people to train here, and stay here.”

Students will likely start classes without a new building, but plans are already underway to construct the facility.

“So we can’t start enrolling students until we have permission from the accrediting body to do that,” Philley said. “But we can start enrolling students without a new building.”

Kevin Eltife, chairman of the UT System Board of Regents, first announced the plans for the medical school in February 2020. He tells KLTV that the building will be located, near UT Health East Texas and CHRISTUS Mother Frances.

“The graduate medical education building will be in the hospital district,” he said. “Specific site not done yet, but it’ll be by both hospitals.”

A map of the Tyler hospital district showing the locations of UT Health East Texas and CHRISTUS Mother Frances. (KLTV)

Eltife said the school’s economic impact on East Texas will be “phenomenal.”

“When this community puts it’s mind to something, it gets it done,” he said. “I’ve seen it for the last 30 years. The generosity, the people that give of their time and talent is unbelievable. And this medical school is going to be a testament to that.”

