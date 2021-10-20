Henderson County deputies locate missing 15-year-old girl, arrest wanted fugitive

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a wanted fugitive and located a missing 15-year-old girl Wednesday morning.

“This is one of those really good days,” Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said in a press release. “The Deputies and all of us in the Sheriff’s Office are grateful this incident was resolved quickly by our entire team.”

According to the press release, Hillhouse ordered the search Wednesday morning. The search came after a mother called HCSO dispatch at about 8:10 a.m. Wednesday to report her 15-year-old daughter missing.

The woman gave a description of the man her daughter was last seen with. She also said they were in a four-door silver Kia, the press release stated.

“Deputies responded to the call and began searching for them,” the press release stated. “Command staff and dispatch began working on a public alert when deputies reported they had found the vehicle, the suspect, and the missing girl.”

HCSO deputies arrested Wallace Chalmers, 22, of Mesquite, at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on County Road 4011, just inside neighboring Kaufman County, the press release stated.

According to the press release, Chalmers had been wanted by the Forney Police Department on an indecency with a child charge.

