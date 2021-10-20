East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Graves of some who died at Rhode Island institutions lie under highway

A vehicle passes beneath state Route 37, in Cranston, R.I., early Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021....
A vehicle passes beneath state Route 37, in Cranston, R.I., early Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Officials say the highway was built over up to 1,000 graves containing the remains of people who died in state institutions in the late 1800s and early 1900s when it was constructed in the 1960s.(William J. Kole | AP Photo/William J. Kole)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The thousands of drivers who use a Rhode Island highway on their way to work every day probably have no idea they are passing over the graves of some people who died in the late 1800s and early 1900s at state institutions.

The location of the graves beneath the highway in Cranston, Rhode Island, was publicized in a WPRI-TV story Monday about a woman searching for the gravesite for her great-great-grandfather.

Route 37 was built in the 1960s over part of the institution cemetery.

The state DOT says 1,000 of the graves should have been moved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Davis trial closing arguments
Jury finds former Tyler nurse guilty of capital murder
A 24-year-old man from Winona died Sunday morning after striking and hog and losing control of...
Winona man dies in crash with hog
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Christian Blanchard, of Tyler, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated kidnapping and...
Smith County grand jury indicts Tyler woman accused of kidnapping delivery driver
The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. Firefighters are...
Plane crashes, catches fire near Houston-area airport

Latest News

Knoxville police arrested Brian Carter after responding to reports of someone smearing blood at...
Man accused of smearing blood around multiple businesses in Tennessee
Source: Gray News Media
28-year-old man dies in 1-vehicle rollover wreck on Highway 175 near Larue
Nikolas Cruz, a 23-year-old former Stoneman Douglas student, pleaded guilty to 17 counts of...
Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to 2018 Parkland school massacre
FILE — In this Feb. 3. 2020 file photo, Lev Parnas, a businessman who once pitched himself as...
Giuliani associate decides not to testify at criminal trial
An 18-year-old male student is sitting in Hopkins County Jail this morning with a $75,000 bond...
Student arrested for making alleged terroristic threats at North Hopkins ISD