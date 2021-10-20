Gov. Abbott appoints 3 to Angelina, Neches River Authority Board of Directors

From the Office of Gov. Greg Abbott

AUSTIN, Texas (News Release) - Governor Abbott has appointed Erin Holloway and reappointed Dale Morton and Francis Spruiell to the Angelina and Neches River Authority Board of Directors for terms set to expire on September 5, 2027. The board constructs, maintains, and operates in the valleys of the Neches River and its tributaries.

Erin Holloway of Arp is a financial advisor and owner at The Holloway Partnership. She previously served as a financial advisor and office manager at Texas Financial and Retirement. She is a current member of the Association of Independent Financial Advisors and a volunteer with the Junior League of Tyler. Holloway received a Bachelor of Animal Science and Master of Science from West Texas A&M University.

Dale Morton of Nacogdoches is the pastor of New Life Christian Fellowship and is a retired superintendent of Wells Independent School District. He is a member of the Texas Association of School Administrators and Life Fellowship of Christian Ministries. Morton received a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture and a Master of Education from Stephen F. Austin State University.

Francis Spruiell of Center is the executive vice president and regional president for the Nacogdoches, Lufkin, Garrison, and Timpson branches of Austin Bank Texas. She was responsible for opening the Nacogdoches office in 2001 and has worked in the community banking industry for more than 36 years. She is a member of the Nacogdoches Economic Development Executive Committee, past-president of the Rotary Club of Nacogdoches, and a board member of Solid Foundation. She also served as a past chairman for both the Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce and is currently Vice-chair of the Nacogdoches Medical Center Hospital Governing Board. Spruiell received an Associate of Applied Science from South Plains College and is a graduate of the Texas Tech School of Banking and Southwestern Graduate School of Banking.