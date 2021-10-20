East Texas Now Business Break
GoFundMe for White Deer record breaking kicker to help pay for knee surgery

Oseguera breaks Texas six-man record nailing a 53-yard FG
Just over a month ago in September, White Deer sophomore Christian Oseguera broke the Texas...
Just over a month ago in September, White Deer sophomore Christian Oseguera broke the Texas six-man football record by nailing a 53-yard field goal against Spur. Now Oseguera needs your help.(Source: KFDA)
By Larissa Liska
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Just over a month ago in September, White Deer sophomore Christian Oseguera broke the Texas six-man football record by nailing a 53-yard field goal against Spur.

Now Oseguera needs your help.

His kick topped the previous record from 1987 by six yards. Shortly after breaking the record, Oseguera injured his knee tearing all the major ligaments, including the ACL, MCL and LCL.

His surgery will cost $15,000, and the Oseguera family needs donations to help pay for his surgery.

To donate on the families GoFundMe, click here.

