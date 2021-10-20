East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Evening Weather at your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Over the next week, Temperatures are expected to remain well above seasonal averages. Lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s. Possibly into the upper 80s Monday and Tuesday in a few locations. Rain chances remain very low through Tuesday of next week, then increase as another cold front moves through on Wednesday. There is a slight 20% chance for a few showers over northern sections of East Texas on Friday, then another 20% chance over southern sections on Sunday. A few PM showers possible late on Tuesday...then the better chances on Wednesday of next week. Hopefully, late next week, temperatures will return to a more Fall-Like feel. Have a great day, East Texas.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Davis trial closing arguments
Jury finds former Tyler nurse guilty of capital murder
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
A 24-year-old man from Winona died Sunday morning after striking and hog and losing control of...
Winona man dies in crash with hog
Jerry Smitherman, 69, of Bullard was the driver he was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge...
Bullard man killed in crash on Highway 69
Christian Blanchard, of Tyler, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated kidnapping and...
Smith County grand jury indicts Tyler woman accused of kidnapping delivery driver

Latest News

Not much rain possible until the middle part of next week.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 10-20-21
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 10-20-21
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Wednesday’s Weather: Warm again today