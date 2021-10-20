Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Over the next week, Temperatures are expected to remain well above seasonal averages. Lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s. Possibly into the upper 80s Monday and Tuesday in a few locations. Rain chances remain very low through Tuesday of next week, then increase as another cold front moves through on Wednesday. There is a slight 20% chance for a few showers over northern sections of East Texas on Friday, then another 20% chance over southern sections on Sunday. A few PM showers possible late on Tuesday...then the better chances on Wednesday of next week. Hopefully, late next week, temperatures will return to a more Fall-Like feel. Have a great day, East Texas.

