ETN: Greta Van Susteren discusses President Biden’s infrastructure agenda

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Greta Van Susteren, Gray TV’s chief national political analyst, joined East Texas Now to discuss the status of President Biden’s Infrastructure Agenda and what needs to happen for a deal to be reached by lawmakers’ October 31st deadline.

“I think the interesting thing to point out is that the negotiations are only being done on one side of the aisle, the Democratic side of the aisle,” Van Susteren said. “The Republicans have already rejected this $3.5 trillion bill or whatever it has become. They have said they will not vote for this bill and that it’s a big-spending bill that will cause all kinds of economic problems for our country.”

Van Susteren is the host of Full Court Press, a national weekly news show.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.