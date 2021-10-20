Deer crashes into Longview golfing business
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A young deer has died after crashing through a Longview business early Wednesday.
According to Terry Gebhardt, the owner of Nip It Golf, the deer came through the window around 1 a.m. The business is located at 414 West Loop 281.
Gebhardt said the spike buck was still in the business and alive when he arrived. Police and firefighters responded to assist.
Gebhardt said the deer had to be euthanized due to having a broken leg.
