Deer crashes into Longview golfing business

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A young deer has died after crashing through a Longview business early Wednesday.

According to Terry Gebhardt, the owner of Nip It Golf, the deer came through the window around 1 a.m. The business is located at 414 West Loop 281.

Gebhardt said the spike buck was still in the business and alive when he arrived. Police and firefighters responded to assist.

A deer ran into a Longview business early the morning of Oct. 20. (Terry Gebhardt)

Gebhardt said the deer had to be euthanized due to having a broken leg.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.