Crews installing fiber optic cables struck Kilgore gas line

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore Fire Chief Mark Henderson said crews were installing fiber optic lines when they clipped a major gas line.

Henderson said all of Kilgore will have an odor from the leak. No gas service has been terminated and there have been no evacuations except for a nearby laundromat. It is unknown how long the leak will take to fix at this time.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a large gas leak in Kilgore.

According to a post on Facebook from the Kilgore Police Department, the leak is located near the McDonald’s on Business 259 and Kilgore Street.

The post said the leak can be detected for several city blocks.

The Kilgore Fire Department and CenterPoint are on the scene.

