East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Crews installing fiber optic cables struck Kilgore gas line

Crews respond to Kilgore gas leak
Crews respond to Kilgore gas leak((Source: KLTV))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore Fire Chief Mark Henderson said crews were installing fiber optic lines when they clipped a major gas line.

Henderson said all of Kilgore will have an odor from the leak. No gas service has been terminated and there have been no evacuations except for a nearby laundromat. It is unknown how long the leak will take to fix at this time.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a large gas leak in Kilgore.

According to a post on Facebook from the Kilgore Police Department, the leak is located near the McDonald’s on Business 259 and Kilgore Street.

The post said the leak can be detected for several city blocks.

The Kilgore Fire Department and CenterPoint are on the scene.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Davis trial closing arguments
Jury finds former Tyler nurse guilty of capital murder
A 24-year-old man from Winona died Sunday morning after striking and hog and losing control of...
Winona man dies in crash with hog
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Christian Blanchard, of Tyler, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated kidnapping and...
Smith County grand jury indicts Tyler woman accused of kidnapping delivery driver
The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. Firefighters are...
Plane crashes, catches fire near Houston-area airport

Latest News

An 18-year-old male student is sitting in Hopkins County Jail this morning with a $75,000 bond...
Student arrested for making alleged terroristic threats at North Hopkins ISD
Punishment phase begins in trial of William Davis
Punishment phase begins in trial of William Davis
Jerry Smitherman, 69, of Bullard was the driver he was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge...
Bullard man killed in crash on Highway 69
FILE - This undated photo provided by Revivicor in December 2020 shows a "GalSafe" pig which...
Pig-to-human transplants come a step closer with successful test