Crash involving log truck blocks westbound traffic on George Richey in Longview

By Jamey Boyum and Christian Terry
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A crash involving a log truck has blocked westbound traffic on George Richey Road at the intersection of McCann Road.

According to Longview police, a woman in a SUV failed to yield the right-of-way while heading south on McCann Road. A log truck was heading westbound on George Richey and crashed into the SUV.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the log truck was not injured.

Westbound lanes of George Richey Road are blocked at this time. Eastbound is also down to one lane. Avoid the area if possible.

