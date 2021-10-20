Cardiac Pack: Lufkin volleyball survives comeback attempt from Whitehouse, wins first district title

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The No.7 Lufkin Lady Pack volleyball team needed every serve, every kill, ever block and every possible point to knock off Whitehouse Tuesday night.

Lufkin won 3-2 to win the school’s first ever district championship. The team moved to 35-4 on the season and 8-0 in district play.

“What brought me to tears was seeing these girls start seven years ago in sixth grade and what they have become,” Lufkin volleyball coach Leah Flores said. “Not just as volleyball players but as young ladies. They never gave up and got what they wanted so bad. It is a great family atmosphere.”

Lukin won the first two sets, 25-20 and 25-19. Whitehouse then controlled set three and won 25-16 and then survived a Lufkin rally to win set four 25-22 to force a fifth and deciding set where Lufkin won 16-14.

“It has been a while since we had a test like this,” Flores said. “We will learn from this. We saw our weaknesses from this. We will clean this up before the playoffs. One thing I said going into the fifth game was it doesn’t matter who wins the point, it is that we win the point. Stats don’t matter. It is that we win. No one was selfish. The team is above individuals.”

Lufkin will have senior night on Friday when they host Tyler at 4:30 p.m. Next Tuesday they close out the regular season at Nacogdoches. On October 29, the team will travel to Nederland for a playoff warm up match.

