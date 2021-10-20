East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Cardiac Pack: Lufkin volleyball survives comeback attempt from Whitehouse, wins first district title

Lufkin Volleyball
Lufkin Volleyball(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The No.7 Lufkin Lady Pack volleyball team needed every serve, every kill, ever block and every possible point to knock off Whitehouse Tuesday night.

Lufkin won 3-2 to win the school’s first ever district championship. The team moved to 35-4 on the season and 8-0 in district play.

“What brought me to tears was seeing these girls start seven years ago in sixth grade and what they have become,” Lufkin volleyball coach Leah Flores said. “Not just as volleyball players but as young ladies. They never gave up and got what they wanted so bad. It is a great family atmosphere.”

Lukin won the first two sets, 25-20 and 25-19. Whitehouse then controlled set three and won 25-16 and then survived a Lufkin rally to win set four 25-22 to force a fifth and deciding set where Lufkin won 16-14.

“It has been a while since we had a test like this,” Flores said. “We will learn from this. We saw our weaknesses from this. We will clean this up before the playoffs. One thing I said going into the fifth game was it doesn’t matter who wins the point, it is that we win the point. Stats don’t matter. It is that we win. No one was selfish. The team is above individuals.”

Lufkin will have senior night on Friday when they host Tyler at 4:30 p.m. Next Tuesday they close out the regular season at Nacogdoches. On October 29, the team will travel to Nederland for a playoff warm up match.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Davis trial closing arguments
Jury finds former Tyler nurse guilty of capital murder
A 24-year-old man from Winona died Sunday morning after striking and hog and losing control of...
Winona man dies in crash with hog
Christian Blanchard, of Tyler, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated kidnapping and...
Smith County grand jury indicts Tyler woman accused of kidnapping delivery driver
William Davis trial day 13
MURDER TRIAL DAY 13: Closing arguments to begin Tuesday morning
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’

Latest News

Lufkin football
Lufkin rested up, ready to end season on a positive note
Volleyball
Volleyball
Red Zone Top 10
Red Zone Top 10
Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee arrested for DWI