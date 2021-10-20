East Texas Now Business Break
Bay City woman dies in head-on collision on SH 19 south of Athens

Source: Gray News Media
By Gary Bass
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Bay City woman died in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on State Highway 19 south of Athens on Tuesday.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the crash at about 9:17 p.m. Tuesday. The wreck occurred on SH 19 about 6.8 miles south of Athens.

The preliminary crash report shows that Olivia Popham, 21, was driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra south on SH 19. At the same time, Travis Pittman, 33, of Winona, was driving a 2012 Ford pickup north on SH. Then, for an unknown reason, the Nissan crossed the center line and struck the pickup head-on, the press release stated.

Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Milton Adams pronounced Popham dead at the scene. EMS personnel took Pittman to UT Health in Athens for treatment of his injuries.

“The investigation is still ongoing, and there is no other information available at this time,” the press release stated.

