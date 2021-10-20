Accused Lufkin Walmart shoplifter caught in cooler

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police officers found meth on a man accused of shoplifting at Walmart Tuesday evening. He also allegedly ran from police and fled into a cooler, according to the LPD media report.

Tyler Todd Mezger, 26, of Diboll, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on charges of theft of property less than $1,000 with two previous convictions, four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, a capias warrant for no driver’s license, a capias warrant for public intoxication, a capias warrant for criminal mischief less than $100, evading arrest, criminal trespass, and possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.

Collectively, Mezger’s bond amount has been set at $15,016.

According to the Lufkin PD media report, store employees caught Mezger shoplifting at the Walmart store located at 2500 Danial McCall Drive. The incident occurred at about 6:07 p.m. Tuesday.

After Lufkin PD officers arrived at the scene, Mezger allegedly ran to the back of Walmart. He fled into a cooler, the media report.

LPD officers wound up using an electric shock device on Mezger. After that, they took Mezger into custody without any further incident.

