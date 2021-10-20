East Texas Now Business Break
Accused Lufkin Walmart shoplifter caught in cooler

Tyler Mezger (Source: Angelina County Jail)
By Gary Bass
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police officers found meth on a man accused of shoplifting at Walmart Tuesday evening. He also allegedly ran from police and fled into a cooler, according to the LPD media report.

Tyler Todd Mezger, 26, of Diboll, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on charges of theft of property less than $1,000 with two previous convictions, four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, a capias warrant for no driver’s license, a capias warrant for public intoxication, a capias warrant for criminal mischief less than $100, evading arrest, criminal trespass, and possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.

Collectively, Mezger’s bond amount has been set at $15,016.

According to the Lufkin PD media report, store employees caught Mezger shoplifting at the Walmart store located at 2500 Danial McCall Drive. The incident occurred at about 6:07 p.m. Tuesday.

After Lufkin PD officers arrived at the scene, Mezger allegedly ran to the back of Walmart. He fled into a cooler, the media report.

LPD officers wound up using an electric shock device on Mezger. After that, they took Mezger into custody without any further incident.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

