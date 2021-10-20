East Texas Now Business Break
28-year-old man dies in 1-vehicle rollover wreck on Highway 175 near Larue

Source: Gray News Media
By Gary Bass
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 28-year-old man died in a one-vehicle rollover wreck that occurred on U.S. Highway 175 in Henderson County on Oct. 16.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a 911 call about the crash at about 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 16. The crash occurred about 1.5 miles northwest of Larue.

The preliminary crash report shows that Dylan Ray Fortner, of Athens, was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup west on Highway 175 when he went off the road to the right. Fortner overcorrected to the left, side-skidded across the road, and entered the median.

Fortner’s truck struck a concrete drainage culvert and rolled over.

Fortner, who was not wearing his seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene by Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Milton Adams. His body was taken to Hannigan Smith Funeral Home in Athens.

