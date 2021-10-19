East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Woodville man accused of sending nude photos to 13-year-old

Gavin Wayne Allen, 23, of Woodville
Gavin Wayne Allen, 23, of Woodville(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons reports on Monday receiving a complaint from parents that their 13-year-old daughter received sexually explicit social media messages from a 23-year-old man.

Gavin Wayne Allen, 23, of Woodville, was charged with the offense of Online Solicitation of a Minor under the age of 14.

The sheriff’s office reports detectives reviewed social media messages and nude photos sent by Allen to the child and discovered Allen met the child while serving as a youth bowling coach.

Detectives’ interviews, evidence and monitored cellular telephone messages indicate Allen was attempting to meet the 13-year-old later that evening to have sex, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Allen was arrested and released the following day on a $50,000 bond.

Sheriff Lyons asks that any parent whose child had contact with Gavin Wayne Allen contact Lt. Craig Finegan with Polk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 936-329-9028.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Davis trial closing arguments
Jury finds former Tyler nurse guilty of capital murder
A 24-year-old man from Winona died Sunday morning after striking and hog and losing control of...
Winona man dies in crash with hog
Christian Blanchard, of Tyler, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated kidnapping and...
Smith County grand jury indicts Tyler woman accused of kidnapping delivery driver
William Davis trial day 13
MURDER TRIAL DAY 13: Closing arguments to begin Tuesday morning
Old Jacksonville Hwy at Loop 323, Tyler
Cement truck crashes in Tyler on Old Jacksonville Hwy at Loop 323

Latest News

Food Service Show
Students taste test possible school menu items at Longview food show
Tyler Med School
Tyler Med School Update
William Davis Found Guilty
William Davis Found Guilty
One Halloween store in East Texas is experiencing supply chain constraints even as foot traffic...
WebXtra: East Texas store sees increased traffic, decreased stock this season