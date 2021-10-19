Woodville man accused of sending nude photos to 13-year-old

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons reports on Monday receiving a complaint from parents that their 13-year-old daughter received sexually explicit social media messages from a 23-year-old man.

Gavin Wayne Allen, 23, of Woodville, was charged with the offense of Online Solicitation of a Minor under the age of 14.

The sheriff’s office reports detectives reviewed social media messages and nude photos sent by Allen to the child and discovered Allen met the child while serving as a youth bowling coach.

Detectives’ interviews, evidence and monitored cellular telephone messages indicate Allen was attempting to meet the 13-year-old later that evening to have sex, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Allen was arrested and released the following day on a $50,000 bond.

Sheriff Lyons asks that any parent whose child had contact with Gavin Wayne Allen contact Lt. Craig Finegan with Polk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 936-329-9028.

