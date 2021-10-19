East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Winona man dies in crash with hog

A 24-year-old man from Winona died Sunday morning after striking and hog and losing control of...
A 24-year-old man from Winona died Sunday morning after striking and hog and losing control of his vehicle in Smith County.(VNL)
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A 24-year-old man from Winona died Sunday morning after striking a hog and losing control of his vehicle in Smith County.

According to the preliminary report on Sunday at 9:43 p.m., Troopers responded to a fatal crash on FM-757 approximately four miles southeast of the city of Winona in Smith County.

The investigators’ initial report indicated that the driver of a 2008 Lexus was traveling northbound on FM-757 and struck a hog that was in the middle of the road causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

The car went off the roadway to the west and struck a tree, stated officials.

Aaron T. Lee, 24, of Winona, was the driver he was transported to UT Health East Texas in Tyler where he later died, stated the report.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Davis trial day 13
MURDER TRIAL DAY 13: Closing arguments to begin Tuesday morning
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Old Jacksonville Hwy at Loop 323, Tyler
Cement truck crashes in Tyler on Old Jacksonville Hwy at Loop 323
Christian Blanchard, of Tyler, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated kidnapping and...
Smith County grand jury indicts Tyler woman accused of kidnapping delivery driver
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign into law a measure restricting transgender...
Texas passes new limits on transgender high school athletes

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Old Jacksonville Hwy at Loop 323, Tyler
Cement truck crashes in Tyler on Old Jacksonville Hwy at Loop 323
KLTV Staff
Traffic backed up on Spur 364 after 1-vehicle crash at Loop 323 intersection
At least 3 cars involved, according to our reporter at the scene. Two lanes in each direction...
Multi-vehicle wreck on Tyler’s SSW Loop 323 blocking traffic