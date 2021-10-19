Winona man dies in crash with hog

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A 24-year-old man from Winona died Sunday morning after striking a hog and losing control of his vehicle in Smith County.

According to the preliminary report on Sunday at 9:43 p.m., Troopers responded to a fatal crash on FM-757 approximately four miles southeast of the city of Winona in Smith County.

The investigators’ initial report indicated that the driver of a 2008 Lexus was traveling northbound on FM-757 and struck a hog that was in the middle of the road causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

The car went off the roadway to the west and struck a tree, stated officials.

Aaron T. Lee, 24, of Winona, was the driver he was transported to UT Health East Texas in Tyler where he later died, stated the report.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.