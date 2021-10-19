East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WILLIAM DAVIS TRIAL DAY 14: Closing arguments begin in Davis trial

William Davis trial closing arguments
William Davis trial closing arguments((Source: KLTV))
By Julian Esparza and Christian Terry
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Closing arguments have begun in the trial of William Davis.

Davis, a former East Texas nurse, is accused of killing patients during his time working at a Tyler heart hospital.

Judge Jackson informed the jury of their duties. The verdict must be unanimous.

The prosecution must prove that Davis intentionally or knowingly killed Chris Greenaway, Ronald Clark, John Lafferty, and Joseph Kalina beyond a reasonable doubt.

The jury could find Davis not guilty of capital murder, but could find him guilty of a lesser charge like Murder.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Davis trial day 13
MURDER TRIAL DAY 13: Closing arguments to begin Tuesday morning
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Old Jacksonville Hwy at Loop 323, Tyler
Cement truck crashes in Tyler on Old Jacksonville Hwy at Loop 323
Christian Blanchard, of Tyler, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated kidnapping and...
Smith County grand jury indicts Tyler woman accused of kidnapping delivery driver
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign into law a measure restricting transgender...
Texas passes new limits on transgender high school athletes

Latest News

A 24-year-old man from Winona died Sunday morning after striking and hog and losing control of...
Winona man dies in crash with hog
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Tuesday’s Weather: Another nice day
This June 1, 2021, file photo shows the State Capitol in Austin, Texas. Texas Republicans...
Texas lawmakers pass new congressional maps bolstering GOP
Chris Dickerson
Chris Dickerson Honored