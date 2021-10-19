WILLIAM DAVIS TRIAL DAY 14: Closing arguments begin in Davis trial

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Closing arguments have begun in the trial of William Davis.

Davis, a former East Texas nurse, is accused of killing patients during his time working at a Tyler heart hospital.

Judge Jackson informed the jury of their duties. The verdict must be unanimous.

The prosecution must prove that Davis intentionally or knowingly killed Chris Greenaway, Ronald Clark, John Lafferty, and Joseph Kalina beyond a reasonable doubt.

The jury could find Davis not guilty of capital murder, but could find him guilty of a lesser charge like Murder.

