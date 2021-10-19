WebXtra: East Texas store sees increased traffic, decreased stock this season

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Parties Plus Store Manager Brandon Stringer shares how the supply chain disruption has impacted Parties Plus in Longview with KLTV 7′s Lexi Vennetti. Stringer said this Halloween season is unlike any other year, and that foot traffic in the store has doubled on the average day, and tripled on Saturdays.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.