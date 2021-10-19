Tuesday’s Weather: Another nice day

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s another cool start with temperatures in the 40s and 50s this morning. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies through the day with light winds and temperatures reaching the upper 70s to near 80 degrees this afternoon. More sunshine and even warmer temperatures through midweek with highs reaching the mid 80s. A very weak cold front could move into far northern East Texas late Thursday with a slight chance for rain overnight into early Friday morning. Unfortunately, this front won’t do much at all for our temperatures. Afternoon highs stay in the mid 80s through the weekend with another slight chance for rain by late Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.