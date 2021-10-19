East Texas Now Business Break
Tuesday’s Weather: Another nice day

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s another cool start with temperatures in the 40s and 50s this morning.  Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies through the day with light winds and temperatures reaching the upper 70s to near 80 degrees this afternoon.  More sunshine and even warmer temperatures through midweek with highs reaching the mid 80s.  A very weak cold front could move into far northern East Texas late Thursday with a slight chance for rain overnight into early Friday morning.  Unfortunately, this front won’t do much at all for our temperatures.  Afternoon highs stay in the mid 80s through the weekend with another slight chance for rain by late Sunday.

Morning Weather at your Fingertips
No significant weather expected over the next 7 days.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips