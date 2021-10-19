East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Varying sky conditions today, from mostly sunny to mostly cloudy, and anywhere in between. Highs today will be in the upper 70s and low 80s today, with increasing humidity today and through the week. Tomorrow morning temps will be in the low 60s, with a few 50s out there as well. Additionally, fog will be possible in the morning.

As far as highs go, they’ll continue to increase through the week and we’ll return to the mid 80s, staying there into the weekend. Our morning lows will be in the low to mid 60s through the same period. The cold front we’ve been watching still doesn’t look strong enough to cool us down, but it will thankfully improve our rain chances from where they were yesterday. Totals aren’t impressive, maybe up to .25″ possible in northern areas, but we’ll take it! Let’s hope we can see those numbers go up so we can improve/reduce our drought conditions.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Davis trial day 13
MURDER TRIAL DAY 13: Closing arguments to begin Tuesday morning
Christian Blanchard, of Tyler, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated kidnapping and...
Smith County grand jury indicts Tyler woman accused of kidnapping delivery driver
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Old Jacksonville Hwy at Loop 323, Tyler
Cement truck crashes in Tyler on Old Jacksonville Hwy at Loop 323
A 24-year-old man from Winona died Sunday morning after striking and hog and losing control of...
Winona man dies in crash with hog

Latest News

Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 10-19-21
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Tuesday’s Weather: Another nice day
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 10-19-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 10-19-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 10-19-21