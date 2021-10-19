Traffic stop on Highway 83 results in human smuggling bust
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A traffic stop on Highway 83 results in a human smuggling bust.
On Sunday, the Texas Department of Public Safety pulled over a gray Ford pick up on Highway 83 in Dimmit County.
After the vehicle came to a stop, three people got out and fled on foot, all were determined to be undocumented immigrants.
The driver, identified as 31-year-old Benny Valentine Marin, a resident of Houston was arrested and charged with human smuggling and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
The undocumented immigrants were turned over to Border Patrol.
