Students taste test possible school menu items at Longview food show

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Region 7′s Cathy Brady about the Region 7 Food Service Show at Maude Cobb in Longview.

Brady said it’s “imperative” for students to have a good meal so both the students and school food service directors are invited to the show.

Students sample foods from over 65 vendors to let their schools know what they’d like to see on the menu.

