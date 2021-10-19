East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Smith County road and bridge projects discussed at commissioners court

Smith County Commissioners Court
Smith County Commissioners Court(KLTV)
By Jeff Chavez
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Commissioners Court met Tuesday for an update on road and bridge projects.

Smith County engineer Frank Davis gave an update on the final year of phase one of the road and bridge bond program and presented a video on the second phase of construction scheduled to start this summer.

Frank Davis said “we have the phase two program that is coming to voters on November 2. That will provide another $45 million dollars.”

Davis said that there are currently 10 projects under construction in phase one.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Davis trial closing arguments
Jury finds former Tyler nurse guilty of capital murder
A 24-year-old man from Winona died Sunday morning after striking and hog and losing control of...
Winona man dies in crash with hog
Christian Blanchard, of Tyler, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated kidnapping and...
Smith County grand jury indicts Tyler woman accused of kidnapping delivery driver
William Davis trial day 13
MURDER TRIAL DAY 13: Closing arguments to begin Tuesday morning
Old Jacksonville Hwy at Loop 323, Tyler
Cement truck crashes in Tyler on Old Jacksonville Hwy at Loop 323

Latest News

One Halloween store in East Texas is experiencing supply chain constraints even as foot traffic...
WebXtra: East Texas store sees increased traffic, decreased stock this season
One Halloween store in East Texas is experiencing supply chain constraints even as foot traffic...
WebXtra: Halloween store
TSA H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, and Tyler...
Deep East Texas sees increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations
Trauma Service Area G
COVID-19 hospitalizations drop Monday in Tyler/Longview area