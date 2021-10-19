Smith County road and bridge projects discussed at commissioners court

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Commissioners Court met Tuesday for an update on road and bridge projects.

Smith County engineer Frank Davis gave an update on the final year of phase one of the road and bridge bond program and presented a video on the second phase of construction scheduled to start this summer.

Frank Davis said “we have the phase two program that is coming to voters on November 2. That will provide another $45 million dollars.”

Davis said that there are currently 10 projects under construction in phase one.

