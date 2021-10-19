Removed Robert E. Lee statue now on display at Texas resort

TERLINGUA, Texas (AP) - A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that the city of Dallas removed from a park and later sold during an online auction is now on display at a golf resort in West Texas.

The 1935 sculpture was removed in 2017. The Houston Chronicle that it’s now at the Lajitas Golf Resort in Terlingua, Texas. It was among several Lee monuments around the U.S. removed amid the fallout over racial violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.

Scott Beasley, who manages the golf resort, says the resort is just preserving a piece of art. But Black Lives Matter Houston activist Brandon Mack and wonders whether the same defense would be used for other offensive symbols from throughout history.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.