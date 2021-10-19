‘Jacks, Ladyjacks picked near top of WAC preseason basketball polls

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA men’s and women’s basketball teams will face tough competition this year as they embark on their first season in the Western Athletic Conference.

The WAC released its preseason polls and preseason all-conference awards. On the men’s side the Lumberjacks were picked third in the coaches poll and second in the media poll. In the coaches poll New Mexico State grabbed the top spot, followed by Grand Canyon. I the media poll, New Mexico State was the only team better than the ‘Jacks.

In regards to players, Gavin Kensmile picked up first team all-conference preseason honors and Roti Ware made second team all-conference.

On the women’s side the race was as close as you could get with California Baptist edging out SFA for the top spot in the coaches poll. by just four overall points with both programs receiving 6 first place votes. Stephanie VIsscher and Zya Nugent were named to the first team preseason all-conference list. Aiyana Johnson was named to the second team list.

