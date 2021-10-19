East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

‘Jacks, Ladyjacks picked near top of WAC preseason basketball polls

SFA WAC
SFA WAC(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA men’s and women’s basketball teams will face tough competition this year as they embark on their first season in the Western Athletic Conference.

The WAC released its preseason polls and preseason all-conference awards. On the men’s side the Lumberjacks were picked third in the coaches poll and second in the media poll. In the coaches poll New Mexico State grabbed the top spot, followed by Grand Canyon. I the media poll, New Mexico State was the only team better than the ‘Jacks.

In regards to players, Gavin Kensmile picked up first team all-conference preseason honors and Roti Ware made second team all-conference.

On the women’s side the race was as close as you could get with California Baptist edging out SFA for the top spot in the coaches poll. by just four overall points with both programs receiving 6 first place votes. Stephanie VIsscher and Zya Nugent were named to the first team preseason all-conference list. Aiyana Johnson was named to the second team list.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Davis trial day 13
MURDER TRIAL DAY 13: Closing arguments to begin Tuesday morning
Christian Blanchard, of Tyler, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated kidnapping and...
Smith County grand jury indicts Tyler woman accused of kidnapping delivery driver
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Old Jacksonville Hwy at Loop 323, Tyler
Cement truck crashes in Tyler on Old Jacksonville Hwy at Loop 323
A 24-year-old man from Winona died Sunday morning after striking and hog and losing control of...
Winona man dies in crash with hog

Latest News

Red Zone Top 10
Carthage, Timpson, Longview stay atop Red Zone Top 10
Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich looks on during the first half of an NCAA college...
Washington State coach Rolovich fired for refusing COVID vaccine
Cowboys hope bye week allows for Prescott to heal up
j
Fisher on LSU coaching vacancy: “I love being (at Texas A&M). This is the job I want”