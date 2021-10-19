Houston Holocaust survivor given France’s Legion of Honor

HOUSTON (AP) - An 88-year-old Holocaust survivor from Houston who has spent decades educating people on the genocide of Jews during World War II has been honored by France.

The Houston Chronicle reports that Ruth Steinfeld was awarded the Legion of Honor, France’s highest prize, in a ceremony Sunday at Holocaust Museum Houston.

As children during the war, Steinfeld and her sister were saved by a French humanitarian organization.

French Consul General Valérie Baraban praised Steinfeld as an “invaluable witness” to the horrors of genocide. Steinfeld’s parents both died at Auschwitz.

