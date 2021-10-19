East Texas Now Business Break
Houston Holocaust survivor given France’s Legion of Honor

An 88-year-old Holocaust survivor from Houston who has spent decades educating people on the genocide of Jews during World War II has been honored by France.((Source: United States Holocaust Memorial Museum))
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - An 88-year-old Holocaust survivor from Houston who has spent decades educating people on the genocide of Jews during World War II has been honored by France.

The Houston Chronicle reports that Ruth Steinfeld was awarded the Legion of Honor, France’s highest prize, in a ceremony Sunday at Holocaust Museum Houston.

As children during the war, Steinfeld and her sister were saved by a French humanitarian organization.

French Consul General Valérie Baraban praised Steinfeld as an “invaluable witness” to the horrors of genocide. Steinfeld’s parents both died at Auschwitz.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

