Henderson County lifts burn ban

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Henderson County Commissioners Court did not extend the burn ban.

The Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office said to be careful burning and remember you must stay with your fires at all times and have a water source available.

Leaving a fire unattended is illegal. You are responsible for your fire and if property damage results from your fire you can be held responsible criminally.

