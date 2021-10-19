Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee arrested for DWI

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Damontae Kazee is facing legal woes after being arrested Tuesday morning for driving while intoxicated.

Kazee was arrested by the Colony Police Tuesday morning around 3 a.m. According to ESPN, the safety was released around midday after posting a $2,500 bond. According to KDFW, Kazee admitted to consuming alcohol. Police said Kazee failed a field sobriety test and was arrested.

Kazee was brought into Dallas in the offseason and has started every game for the team.

