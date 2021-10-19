East Texas Now Business Break
Cowboys hope bye week allows for Prescott to heal up

By Caleb Beames
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Monday morning MRI revealed that Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a strained calf on the winning touchdown throw Sunday against New England.

Head coach Mike McCarthy is hopeful that Prescott will be able to take it easy over the bye week. The injury is in the same lower leg that needed two surgeries after Prescott’s season-ending fracture last year.

“I think, like any calf strain, there is a variance of timeline but we are optimistic that he can play against Minnesota,” Head coach Mike McCarthy said.

The team is sitting at 5-1 as they enter the bye week. With the way the Cowboys had their schedule fall, McCarthy said it is a great break.

“The bye week is right on time,” McCarthy said. “Going through the schedule this morning with the team, we had the three segments of the season. We had these six games and a bye week. We then have six games in 36 days and then have a mini bye week then we have the last five games in 33 days. "

