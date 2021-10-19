East Texas Now Business Break
COVID-19 numbers decline but ABC News’ Dr. Jennifer Ashton says we’re not at ‘finish line’

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - ABC News’ Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton joined East Texas Now to discuss the latest developments in treating COVID-19.

The number of COVID-19 cases is declining nationwide but Dr. Ashton said we will have to “learn to live with it” because the reality is “that this virus is not going to disappear.” She predicts there will be peaks and valleys in the future of the pandemic.

