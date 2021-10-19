COVID-19 hospitalizations drop Monday in Tyler/Longview area

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler/Longview area saw a drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Service (DSHS), 274 people on Monday were hospitalized in Trauma Service Area G, which includes the Tyler and Longview areas. That number is a decrease of 36 from the day before.

Additionally, the state reports that 32 ICU beds were open Monday in Area G, an increase of three from the day before.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.