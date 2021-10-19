Chapel Hill ISD lifts mask mandate effective Tuesday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Starting Tuesday, Chapel Hill ISD will lift the temporary mask mandate.

According to a social media post made by the school district, the Chapel Hill ISD School Board will lift the mandate effective October 19 “in connection to the extreme decrease in COVID-19 cases.”

District administrators will continue to monitor and track COVID-19 cases district wide, the post said.

