Carthage, Timpson, Longview stay atop Red Zone Top 10

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) -The race to the playoffs is on and it is hard to count out any of the Top 10. No one in the top 10 suffered a loss this past week and all look strong again as we head into week 9 action.

1. Carthage Bulldogs (4A DII Ranking: 1 / Record 6-0/ Last Week: 1)

The Carthage defense pitched a shutout against Jasper last week, winning 28-0. It was not easy but the Bulldogs found a way to score. Now they will travel to Rusk to pretty much lock up the district championship.

2. Timpson Bears (2A DI Ranking: 3/ Record 6-0/ Last Week: 2)

Timpson’s scoring machine continues to roll beating San Augustine 61-5. The Bears have another bye week before wrapping up district play.

3. Longview Lobos (5A DI Ranking: 8/ Record 6-2/ Last Week: 3)

Longview bounced back from their tough loss to Highland Park by running away with a victory over Sherman. The Lobos take a break this week before two games to wrap up the season starting next week.

4. Gilmer Buckeyes (4A DII Ranking: 2/ Record 6-1/ Last Week: 4)

The Gilmer Buckeyes moved to 2-0 in district play with a 26-13 win over Pittsburg. The Buckeyes hit the road to Texarkana to take on Liberty Eylau.

5. Van Vandals (4A DII Ranking: 7/ Record 7-0/ Last Week: 5)

Mexia was no match for Van with the Vandals winning 62-6. They look to make it an 8-0 start when they host Bullard Friday night.

6. West Rusk Raiders (3A DII State Rankings: 5/ Record: 7-0/ Last Week: 6 )

West Rusk picked up a 62-0 win this past week over Winona. They now hit the road to 6-1 Harmony where they look to tighten their grip on a district title.

7. Waskom Wildcats (3A DII State Ranking: 8 / Record: 6-1 / Last Week: 7)

Waskom’s offense is still hot as they won last week 77-14 over Queen City. Now they set their eyes on Harleton this week/

8. Kilgore Bulldogs (4A DI State Ranking: 6/ Record: 6-1/ Last Week: 8)

The Bulldogs beat Chapel Hill 41-20 to remain unbeaten, along with Lindale in district play. Kilgore will travel to longtime rival Henderson Friday night.

9. Mount Vernon Tigers (3A DI State Ranking: 5/ Record 7-0/ Last Week: 9)

Mount Vernon stayed at the top of their district standings with a 56-0 victory. This team can score and play good defense. They will play Winnsboro in week 8 action.

10. Beckville Bearcats (2A DI State Ranking: 9/ Record 8-0/ Last Week: 10)

Beckville picked up a big 63-12 victory over Linden-Kildare in week 8. The Bearcats have a nice break this week before two games to prepare for the playoffs.

