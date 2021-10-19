East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

$10M Douglass ISD bond would fund high school classroom addition, new gym

Douglass ISD is putting a $10 million bond up for a vote that would allow for significant...
Douglass ISD is putting a $10 million bond up for a vote that would allow for significant improvements and renovations to the high school.
By Donna McCollum
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A proposed $10 million bond for Douglass ISD will be on the November ballot, and passing it would mean funding for additional high school classrooms and a new gymnasium.

However, the bond’s fate is in question as voters have twice in the last six years turned down school bond proposals.

The newest superintendent, Justin Keeling explains the latest effort.

“You see it says Douglass High School,” said Keeling while pointing to the entrance to Douglass High School. It’s hidden from the public’s view by a 1942 building. The old high school.

“We have some buildings here that have a great sentimental value and I think that’s a great part of our community,” expressed Kelling.

Right now the building sets vacant. Air quality studies deem the building unsafe. The pecan wooden floors shine, but structural issues throughout are apparent.

Keeling pulls back carpet in what was once the front office. The floor is falling in.

“It’s deteriorated over some time,” said Keeling over a gaping hole.

A 20-member community advisory committee reported it will take $3-million to make repairs to the 80 year old building.

A $10 million bond proposal, with an additional $2-million from the district’s reserve fund is presented to voters. The building will come down, exposing the high school entrance. And make way for additions, says Keeling.

“Right now we’re hoping to add nine classrooms as well as a multi-purpose facility gymnasium/auditorium,” said Keeling.

Taxes would go up from a very low .93 to about $1.20 per $100-valuation. Still giving Douglass the lowest tax rate among seven neighboring districts.

And if the bond passes, homage to the past can happen again, as accomplished in the high school’s foyer.

“See this rock from the old building? The ceiling up there. That’s the floor,” said Keeling.

After six months of research, community exchange and school hall meetings, Keeling places the future for Douglass school children with the community.

Early voting began Tuesday. A polling spot in Douglass will open Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Davis trial closing arguments
Jury finds former Tyler nurse guilty of capital murder
A 24-year-old man from Winona died Sunday morning after striking and hog and losing control of...
Winona man dies in crash with hog
Christian Blanchard, of Tyler, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated kidnapping and...
Smith County grand jury indicts Tyler woman accused of kidnapping delivery driver
William Davis trial day 13
MURDER TRIAL DAY 13: Closing arguments to begin Tuesday morning
Old Jacksonville Hwy at Loop 323, Tyler
Cement truck crashes in Tyler on Old Jacksonville Hwy at Loop 323

Latest News

Food Service Show
Students taste test possible school menu items at Longview food show
Tyler Med School
Tyler Med School Update
William Davis Found Guilty
William Davis Found Guilty
Gavin Wayne Allen, 23, of Woodville
Woodville man accused of sending nude photos to 13-year-old
One Halloween store in East Texas is experiencing supply chain constraints even as foot traffic...
WebXtra: East Texas store sees increased traffic, decreased stock this season