UT Tyler’s College of Engineering ranked 75th in nation

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The University of Texas at Tyler announced that the College of Engineering ranked 75th in the nation on the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022 Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs list.

The College of Engineering has made the publication’s top 100 list for three consecutive years, rising this time from the previous ranking of 91. UT Tyler also ranked highest among Texas public institutions for undergraduate engineering programs. The rankings are based on surveys of deans and senior faculty members at peer institutions accredited by the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology.

“Receiving this level of recognition from the U.S. News and World Report, one of the nation’s most respected ranking organizations, speaks to the quality and breadth of our programs and the dedication of our faculty to student success,’’ said Javier Kypuros, Ph.D., dean of the College of Engineering. “Our graduates have gone on to head engineering firms, manage teams in fortune 500 companies, establish successful startups and lead professional associations, and they are among the highest paid of all UT System engineering alumni.’’

