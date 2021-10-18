Tyler Glass Recreation Center closed for repairs

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Glass Recreation Center, located at 501 W. 32nd St., will be closing at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18 until Tuesday, Oct. 19 to complete floor repairs.

Contractors will finish repairs to the gym floor that was damaged during Winter Storm Uri.

The center will reopen for business at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

For more information, visit TylerParksandRec.com, the Tyler Parks and Rec Facebook page or call Glass Recreation Center at (903) 595-7271.

