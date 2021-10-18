East Texas Now Business Break
Tyler Glass Recreation Center closed for repairs

File Photo of the City of Tyler logo
File Photo of the City of Tyler logo(City of Tyler)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Glass Recreation Center, located at 501 W. 32nd St., will be closing at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18 until Tuesday, Oct. 19 to complete floor repairs.

Contractors will finish repairs to the gym floor that was damaged during Winter Storm Uri.

The center will reopen for business at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

For more information, visit TylerParksandRec.com, the Tyler Parks and Rec Facebook page or call Glass Recreation Center at (903) 595-7271.

