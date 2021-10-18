East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Texas Tech set to face Oklahoma on Oct. 30 at 2:30 p.m.

Texas Tech Football
Texas Tech Football(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Big 12 Conference announced Monday that Texas Tech’s trip to Oklahoma has been designated for a 2:30 p.m. CT kick-off.

The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC. 

Following the Oklahoma game, Tech returns to Jones AT&T Stadium to host back-to-back home games after its Nov. 6 bye week. The Red Raiders welcome Iowa State on Nov. 13 and will face Oklahoma State for Senior Day on Nov. 20. 

Tickets remain available for the Red Raiders’ upcoming bout with K-State this Saturday, as well as their final two home games. Tickets can be purchased online or by contacting the Athletic Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics.

Most Read

Source: Longview Police Department Facebook page
5 shooting scenes in Longview in little over two-week period
William Davis trial day 13
MURDER TRIAL DAY 13: Closing arguments to begin Tuesday morning
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Old Jacksonville Hwy at Loop 323, Tyler
Cement truck crashes in Tyler on Old Jacksonville Hwy at Loop 323
Christian Blanchard, of Tyler, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated kidnapping and...
Smith County grand jury indicts Tyler woman accused of kidnapping delivery driver

Latest News

Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich looks on during the first half of an NCAA college...
Washington State coach Rolovich fired for refusing COVID vaccine
j
Fisher on LSU coaching vacancy: “I love being (at Texas A&M). This is the job I want”
Credit: KBTX
Fisher on LSU coaching vacancy: “I love being (at Texas A&M). This is the job I want”
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
OFFICIAL: LSU, Orgeron reach ‘separation agreement’ but Coach O to finish season