Smith County grand jury indicts Tyler woman accused of kidnapping delivery driver

Christian Blanchard, of Tyler, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated kidnapping and...
Christian Blanchard, of Tyler, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated kidnapping and assault.(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman accused of attacking the person delivering her groceries has been indicted.

Court records show that Christain Blanchard, 43, was indicted on Sept. 2 on a charge of aggravated kidnapping.

The victim, who asked to only be identified by a first name, said she was attempting to deliver an order of groceries when Blanchard asked for a hug.

“As I hugged her that’s when she dragged me into the home, got me by my wrists and in a position that I was unable to get away from her,” Meghan said. “She pulled me all the way through the back of the house and took me into her bedroom. She was hitting me in the back of my head with her fists, she was pulling out my hair, she was choking me.”

Meghan was able to get a free hand and call 911. That’s when she said Blanchard grabbed her phone and threw it across the room. Eventually, she was able to get free.

“I ran through the house towards the front door. As I got there, there was about five or six deadbolts on the door that were all locked. So I got to about the third one and got them unlocked and she caught back up to me and got back on my back,” Meghan said.

Tyler Police say they responded to the call around 11:50 a.m. Andy Erbaugh with Tyler PD said when officers arrived on the scene, they could hear yelling from inside the residence and upon entry said they found Blanchard on top of the victim.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

