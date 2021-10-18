No.5 West Rusk, Harmony hit gridiron for big district showdown in Week 9 Game of the Week

East Texas Now Business Break
By Caleb Beames
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The West Rusk Raiders will travel to Harmony to take on the Eagles in the Red Zone week 9 Game of the Week.

West Rusk comes into the game at 7-0 and the No.5 team in the state. Harmony enters the game 6-1. The Eagles only loss came to Troup last week, 28-22. Harmony sits in a two-way tie for second with Arp at 2-1 in district play, a half game ahead of Troup and a game behind West Rusk, who is 3-0 in district play.

Last year, West Rusk beat Harmony 42-12. Harmony won 50-29 in 2019 and in 2018 West Rusk won 28-24.

Kickoff from Eagle Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

