Monday’s Weather: Sunny and nice today

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  A cool start with temperatures in the 40s this morning.  Expect a few clouds this morning, then sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.  Winds will be light out of the south and southeast at 5 to 10 mph.  A few clouds for tomorrow morning, then sunny again by the afternoon.  Temperatures tomorrow will warm to near 80 degrees by afternoon.  The weather remains quiet all week, but temperatures gradually warm into the mid 80s with overnight lows in the 60s.  Any chance for rain looks to hold off until late in the weekend.

