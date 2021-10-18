Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny skies today with highs in the upper 70s, around normal. This evening, clouds roll in and we’ll be looking at partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows dropping into the low 50s. Highs for tomorrow will be in the upper 70s again, with partly cloudy skies. After today and tomorrow, we’ll see the 80s make their return, above normal for this time of year.

While we had previously forecast rain and a few degrees cool down for late this week, the front we’re watching doesn’t look like it will be a strong for us. Nearly all the rain chances are out of the extended forecast and temps will stay in the 80s. With Abnormally Dry or Moderate Drought covering most of East Texas, we need the rain! As of this morning, burn bans remain in effect for Henderson and Rusk counties.

