Longview police: Juvenile suspected in September shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Police stated Monday that a juvenile is alleged to be responsible for a September 27 shooting.

According to Longview Police Department Spokesperson Brandon Thornton, the juvenile in question was detained on October 5 in connection with the shooting. However, since the subject is a juvenile, no further information will be released.

The shooting took place in the 1300 block of Twelfth Street at 9:48 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27. One person was wounded and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

