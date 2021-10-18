Longview police: Juvenile suspected in September shooting
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Police stated Monday that a juvenile is alleged to be responsible for a September 27 shooting.
According to Longview Police Department Spokesperson Brandon Thornton, the juvenile in question was detained on October 5 in connection with the shooting. However, since the subject is a juvenile, no further information will be released.
The shooting took place in the 1300 block of Twelfth Street at 9:48 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27. One person was wounded and taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.