Kilgore ISD representative explains bond election on ballot

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum spoke with Leah Gorman from Kilgore Independent School District about the bond package on the ballot.

Early voting started today for the 2021 Constitutional Amendment Election and Kilgore has two propositions totaling $113 million.

Proposition A for $109 million will include construction of a new high school campus and renovation and construction at Chandler Elementary.

Proposition B for $4 million will be used for purposes of designing, constructing, renovating, improving, acquiring and equipping R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.

Early voting begins Monday Oct. 18 and last through Oct. 29, election day is Nov. 2.

