East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Kilgore ISD representative explains bond election on ballot

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum spoke with Leah Gorman from Kilgore Independent School District about the bond package on the ballot.

Early voting started today for the 2021 Constitutional Amendment Election and Kilgore has two propositions totaling $113 million.

Proposition A for $109 million will include construction of a new high school campus and renovation and construction at Chandler Elementary.

Proposition B for $4 million will be used for purposes of designing, constructing, renovating, improving, acquiring and equipping R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.

Early voting begins Monday Oct. 18 and last through Oct. 29, election day is Nov. 2.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Longview Police Department Facebook page
5 shooting scenes in Longview in little over two-week period
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Old Jacksonville Hwy at Loop 323, Tyler
Cement truck crashes in Tyler on Old Jacksonville Hwy at Loop 323
William Davis trial day 13
MURDER TRIAL DAY 13: William Davis’ defense rests case
24 year old Kaylor Campbell
Family, friends grieve, seek answers after son was murdered in Diboll

Latest News

Kilgore ISD representative explains bond election on ballot
Kilgore ISD representative explains bond election on ballot
City of Frankston
WebXtra: City of Frankston voters to decide on allowing restaurants to serve alcohol
WebXtra: City of Frankston voters to decide on allowing restaurants to serve alcohol
Fitzpatrick Architects blue prints of the new Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith County building.
Renovations are underway at new Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County building